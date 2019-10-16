Strictly's Mike Bushwell and Katya Jones caught arguing after microphones are left on Lots of Strictly stars sang to their partners

A video shared on Strictly's official Twitter page has once again revealed clips of secret conversations between the couples mid-performance during Saturday's show, and BBC reporter Mike Bushwell can be heard jokingly quarrelling with his dance partner, Katya Jones. Acting out their parts as lovers in a tiff, Katya can be heard shouting: "Mike it's late!" Before Mike responds: "No!" and storms away from the 30-year-old dancer. Katya then begs him: "Let's go home!" to which Mike yells: "Come on!" Not only did he and partner Katya Jones act out an entire lovers' quarrel during their dance, but at one point the BBC presenter can be hilariously heard shouting: "CHIPS!" before their dance ends.

Kelvin Fletcher left fans impressed after it was revealed that the Emmerdale star was singing along to Ain't No Sunshine as he and partner Oti took the dancefloor by storm during their Rumba. Catherine Tydesley's partner Johannes Radebe brought the sass, waving his fingers around and telling Corrie's Catherine to "snap it" as they strutted their stuff to Beyonce's Single Ladies and Janette Manrara was on fire as she sang Camila Cabello's Senorita to Will Bayley.

"Smash it, snap it, *squeals*". All the hidden microphone moments from #Strictly Week Four! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/7HZ5h65qYx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 16, 2019

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter

Fans flocked to Twitter to talk about the hilarious video. Many wrote things such as: "I've been waiting all week for this," and "I love these clips! Second best part of my Strictly week." Others praised dancer Karen Hauer's energy, with one person tweeting: "I love how much energy Karen has. Love you Karen," and another adding: "Karen has the most energy out of everyone!"

Dianne and Dev were the last couple to leave the show

On Sunday, Shirley and her three fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth in the dance-off, sending Dianne Buswell and her partner Dev Griffins home. Dianne was so upset after the results show that she was unable to appear on the Strictly podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend Joe and the show's producer Kim Winston.

However, she did give an interview on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday night. Looking visibly upset, Dianne said: "I was also in a lot of shock, I didn't think Dev would be in the bottom two for a while, if not at all. I thought he did a brilliant job on Saturday night and even better in the dance-off so I was so upset."

