Who is Strictly's David James dating? Everything you need to know about his love life The former England goalkeeper has a complicated dating history

Strictly Come Dancing star David James was recently pictured with his arms around his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova – just days after praising their "chemistry" on the dancefloor. But while he has rubbished any thoughts of a romance – Nadiya is dating Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot – claiming Strictly isn't "Love Island", his love life in the past could resemble an episode of the dating show. David has certainly been through an emotional rollercoaster in his private life – which has even led to bankruptcy! Keep reading to find out more about the former goalkeeper's love life…

David has praised his chemistry with Nadiya

Is David James married?

David has been married in the past – twice! The former England goalkeeper split from his first wife Tanya in 2005, reportedly paying her £3million in the divorce which eventually led to him being declared bankrupt in 2014. David then rekindled his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Amanda Salmon, moving down to Devon to live with her and her two children. The couple eventually married but split up not long after working through a difficult patch after he was linked to Hollyoaks actress Claire Cooper in 2009.

What has David James' ex-wife Tanya said about their marriage?

Tanya and David's marriage did not end on good terms, with her claiming his relationship with Amanda started before they called it quits. Speaking during their bitter divorce battle, she said: "I didn’t expect all this to happen. I thought we’d be together for the rest of our lives. Now that it has, I must say I'm glad. He's done me a favour. I didn't realise just how bad the marriage was until he left."

David is working hard to stay in Strictly after being in the dance-off twice

Does David James have a girlfriend?

David was spotted with a mystery woman in London back in April. Pictures emerged of him enjoying a Lebanese lunch with his rumoured girlfriend and her parents in South Kensington. However, he has not been spotted with her since and is reported to be currently single.

Does David James have children?

David shares four children with his ex-wife Tanya.

David finally said 'yes' to Strictly this year

What has David James said about Strictly?

David revealed he had joined the Strictly line-up on The One Show, telling host Matt Baker and stand-in host Stacey Dooley that it was his sports star friend Mark Foster who convinced him to say yes after he competed in 2008. He said: "I’ve been asked to do this quite a number of times and every time I said nah, nah, nah, not my sort of thing. I had a chat with Foz (Mark Foster) and he said it's an amazing show, it's an amazing experience, as you (Stacey and Matt) know, so this time round I said yes." He also tweeted: "I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year's stars, but being compared to previous sports stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill, #LetsGetLive."

