Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares sweet good luck message from his niece Aljaz is partnered with Viscountess Emma Weymouth

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec has shared a sweet message that his one-year-old niece Zala sent him, and the little tot is certainly rooting for her uncle! The 29-year-old dancer shared a snap of Zala and there were two sentences written across the picture. One read: "Dear Uncle Aljaz I miss you sooooooo much!" The second said: "Good luck for amaaaazing weekend of SCD!"

Zala only recently turned one, so it must have been mum Lara – who is Aljaz's sister – that was behind the adorable good luck message.

Aljaz shared the sweet message on Instagram

Aljaz is known for being the best uncle in the world and often shares snaps of Zala, as does his wife Janette Manrara. In fact, the pair are so close to Zala that when they weren't able to be with the little girl on her birthday, Janette shared a sweet picture of little Zala on her Instagram with the caption: "Happy 1st birthday to our little Zala! Wish I could be there to cuddle you and celebrate! Your auntie and uncle love you so so much! Counting down the days until the next time we see you! Mwwwa!"

Aljaz often shares snaps of his adorable niece

Aljaz previously opened up about his special bond with Zala to HELLO!, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I'm not sure how to hold them! If someone had told me five years that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

Aljaz's sister Lara gave birth to daughter Zala in October 2018 and he is also the little girl's godfather.

