Will this major Coronation Street character die on Christmas Day? Poor residents of Weatherfield. Will they ever have an uneventful Christmas?

The course of Christmas never does run smoothly on Coronation Street, and this year it will be dramatic as ever as it has been reported that Robert Preston will be shot and killed during Christmas special. According to sources, the character will marry Michelle Connor during the Yuletide, who will discover that he has been leading a double life and confront him. However, she won't be the one who kills him.

Robert will reportedly be killed off on Christmas Day

In fact, the murderer will be Derek, who previously entered into business with Gary before being warned away from the situation, who will return to Weatherfield after feeling that he had been cheated out of the factory. Attending to attack Gary, Derek will go to Michelle and Robert's wedding and will accidentally shoot Robert, who will die on the way to hospital. A source told The Sun: "Derek gets drunk and starts waving a gun around the pub. There's a tense stand-off then a massive fight between the two men and two people are shot, including Robert, who dies on Christmas Day. He makes it to hospital but suffers a heart attack and dies off-screen in a bit of snub to Tristan. It’s left to Michelle to tell everyone he’s dead."

The episode will also be the beginning of Michelle's departure

According to reports, this will set up the beginning of Kym Marsh's character Michelle's exit from the soap, which she announced earlier this year. Chatting to The Sun, she said: "When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later. It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles."

