Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn revealed she wanted her character Sinead to die Her character Sinead has been battling cervical cancer on the show

Coronation Street has been heartbreakingly sad to watch recently as it continues to follow Sinead Tinker's terminal battle with cervical cancer. And the actress taking on the huge storyline, Katie McGlynn, recently revealed that she wanted her character's end to replicate real life situations in a meeting with one of the show's scriptwriters.

Speaking on Monday's Loose Women, the actress told the panel that she wanted Sinead to lose her battle to "highlight" these particular issues. "I had a meeting with Ian and we were both discussing the outcome of it and you know, I guess – I haven't but – I've shot myself in the foot because I protested, you know for her to die basically," she said, "because I just thought if I'm doing this story I want to do it properly."

WATCH: Katie McGlynn insisted her Corrie character lose her battle with cancer

The actress, who has been in the soap for over six years, went on to state that she felt it important to show the death as not many other shows do. "I think a lot of shows do highlight issues like this but not fully, they don't always show the sad authentic outcome." She continued: "Because people do die of cervical cancer, any cancer, young people die of cancer."

Despite the sad circumstances around her characters plotline, and it subsequently meaning her time on the show has come to an end, the 26-year-old soap star said she has loved doing the storyline due to the awareness it raises. She told the Loose Women panel: "I love this storyline because it covers so many issues, so I just wanted to highlight the fact that people are dying of cancer and that's why I wanted to do it."

Sinead's last days will be shown on Coronation Street this week

And it seems that the aim of raising awareness has been met, as Katie also touched upon the response she has received. "I feel overwhelmed by the response that we've had. You know people in the street, social media," she stated. "I've had women message me saying that they haven't gone for the smear but now they have and they found pre-cancerous cells."

