Top 7 moments to watch in next week's Coronation Street Looking forward to next week's Corrie?

Coronation Street always brings the drama and next week – from Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October – is no different! Find out the top moments of next week's Coronation Street – find Paul's struggle with Kel to Asha's self-confidence crisis.

Paul lashes out at Kel

Summer's thrilled that Paul stayed over but Billy explains he just needed somewhere to crash. Paul calls at No.5 and, showing Kel the photo, explains how Billy reckons he’s a victim of sexual grooming. Having assured Paul that was never the case and they loved each other, Kel urges him to tell Billy that nothing happened between them. After drinking at the Rovers, Paul confronts Kel in the ginnel and tries to kiss him. Kel pushes him away and Paul realises with horror that Kel only fancied him as a young boys. Seeing red, Paul punches Kel, knocking him unconscious.

Sarah talks Adam down

Adam’s unwavering and insists Ryan is covering for Gary beating him up. Fed up of his obsession with Gary, Sarah heads out in a huff. Ryan calls at the furniture shop and tells Gary how Adam tried to bribe him into telling the truth but he stuck to his story and lied to Sarah, Ali and Maria. Adam apologises for obsessing over Gary and kisses Sarah passionately.

Jade comes clean to Evelyn

After Evelyn catches Jade looking through Fiz's cupboard, Jade tells Evelyn all about her terrible marriage, how if it weren’t for Fiz she would never have survived and how she was searching for a photo she could get framed to say thanks. Fiz returns home and is taken aback to find Jade pouring her heart out to Evelyn about her abusive ex-husband.

Kel lies to the police

After the police quiz Kel about his attack but he lies, making out he was jumped by strangers. Back from the station, Paul admits to Billy he couldn’t bring himself to report Kel to the police as it would mean raking up the awful past. Billy offers him a comforting hug. Meanwhile with Kel claiming he couldn’t grass Paul up as he’s Bernie’s son, Bernie asserts she’ll never forgive him and rounds on Paul demanding to know what their fight was about.

Kevin gets in the middle of a misunderstanding

Kevin’s disappointed when old friend Martine fails to show up for their date. When Debbie (Kevin’s sister) then calls at the garage looking for him, Abi mistakes her for Martine and gives her a mouthful for standing Kevin up.

Asha steals Dev's credit card

Asha buys skin lightening cream using Dev's credit card before going on a date with Riley. However when he accidentally knocks her arm causing her skin to bleed, Asha rushes off. Back at home Mary realises Asha stole Dev’s credit card. Asha makes out she used it to order make up but angry Dev tells her she’s grounded. He then discovers what she was really ordering, and tries to reassure her she doesn't need it.

Michelle tells Robert about what Ray has done

Michelle opens up to Robert and tells him how Ray made a pass at her, she turned him down and now he’s making her life hell. Robert wants to confront Ray but Michelle implores him to let her fight her own battles. However Robert secretly phones Ray’s hotel company and applies for the chef vacancy in a different name. Ali, Maria, Ryan and Alya go for dinner at Michelle’s. Will the two girlfriends make a breakthrough with Michelle?