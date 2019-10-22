Strictly’s Kevin Clifton in tears after watching emotional video made by fan: watch Kevin and his sister Joanne Clifton shared the throwback clip with fans

Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne Clifton have both admitted they were moved to tears by an emotional throwback video created for them by a fan. The Strictly dancers shared the footage on their respective social media accounts, with Kevin writing on Twitter: "This totally made me cry. Thank u." His younger sibling Joanne, meanwhile, posted the clip on Instagram, telling her followers: "This made me cry ! SOUND ON ! Kev was 37 and I'll be 36 in 4 days ... what a journey ey ??? And finally back performing together on @burnthefloorofficial next year! @keviclifton #burnthefloor Thankyou Sophia T for this beautiful edit!"

This totally made me cry. Thank u ♥️ https://t.co/J6uN2vgiXO — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) October 21, 2019

Kevin Clifton and Joanne Clifton have both shared the video on social media

The video, which has been set to the song A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, begins with Kevin and Joanne dancing together as children in front of live audiences. It then cuts to more recent footage taken from Strictly Come Dancing – which both Kevin and Joanne have won. Joanne took home the Glitterball trophy in 2016 with celeb partner Ore Oduba, while Kevin was victorious last year, when he was teamed up with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley. One sweet moment sees the siblings in a warm embrace immediately following Joanne's win.

Neither Kevin nor Joanne are currently competing in Strictly; Joanne left the show in 2017 to pursue her career in musical theatre, while Kevin and his 2019 partner, Anneka Rice, became the second couple to be eliminated from the competition at the start of the month. Brother and sister are set to reunite next year when they both go on tour with Burn The Floor, however.

The Strictly siblings are reuniting on the next Burn The Floor tour

Kevin previously credited the ballroom dancing show with saving his career. Chatting to HELLO! in 2019, he said: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing. But then I was asked to come and join the cast of Burn The Floor and I had never seen anything like it," he said. "They are very involved with storytelling and character development and it is the best sort of show that exists. A lot of the Strictly cast are Burn The Floor alumni. Burn The Floor gives everyone an extra quality. So when I was asked to go on the tour again this year I jumped at the chance. I feel I developed with the show more than anywhere else in my career."

In August, Kevin announced that his sister would be joining him in the next Burn the Floor production. He took to Twitter to reveal the news, writing: "It's FINALLY happening. The ultimate collaboration, Burn The Floor @burnthefloorofficial, Joanne Clifton @realjoanneclifton and Kevin Clifton."