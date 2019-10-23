Strictly's Janette Manrara caught in tears after microphone left on You and us both, Janette!

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara was in tears at the end of her emotional contemporary dance with Will Bayley, it has been revealed. Strictly Come Dancing's official Twitter account released a video showing clips from Saturday night's episode with the Strictly stars' microphones switched on, meaning that you can hear the what the Strictly pros are saying to their celebrity partners during the performance.

You'll want the sound on for this one! All the woahs, waahs, heys and haaas from Week Five. 🔈 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/UqQyyZJfxa — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2019

Will begins the performance by quieting telling Janette, 'Let's go,' and by the end of their dance, Janette can be heard weeping. The contemporary routine was inspired by the Paralympian's own life story, as Will was diagnosed with cancer at the age of seven, and also has arthrogryposis. Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Love the way Will and Janette's was just: *cries*," while another added: "Literally cried when Will said 'let's go.'" The dance left judge Motsi Mabusi in tears, and she was unable to give her comments after being overwhelmed by the dance.

Janette was in tears after the emotional dance

Sharing her thoughts during the Results Show, she said: "You know when I'm watching this, for me this transcends dancing. I felt inspired by him, I felt like the message he's carrying is much much stronger. I'm a mum, a new mum, and looking at that and him going through all of that, I was like, 'Oh my god he's so strong.' We need to keep on going whatever we do and it was just beautiful, he was just in it completely." The microphone also picked up Mike Bushell cheekily heckling Alfonso Rubeiro during his Samba, while Katya Jones shouts, 'No!' while jokily trying to hold Mike back, as well as Chris Ramsay asking his partner, Karen Haeur, 'We go crazy?'"

