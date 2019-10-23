Janet Street-Porter apologises for 'swearing' live on Loose Women The panellists were discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday's show

Janet Street-Porter had a bit of a slip up on Wednesday's programme of Loose Women, but quickly apologised for any offence she may have caused. The TV star was chatting to her fellow panellists about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their ongoing frustrations with the British press. While Janet's co-star Stacey Solomon defended the royal couple, who have felt victimised and bullied by the media, Janet took the opposing view.

The 72-year-old star said: "I'm a member of the press so I can't sit here, you know I'm a former newspaper editor and national newspaper columnist, and I'm not going to allow the British press to be just slagged off." After her heated comments, Janet laughed and added: "I'm sorry I shouldn't have said that on daytime television! That's slander."

WATCH: Janet Street-Porter gets into heated debate with Stacey Solomon

The panel were discussing Prince Harry and Meghan's ITV documentary which aired on Sunday night, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, in which the royals showed just how vulnerable they felt living in the spotlight. The Duchess spoke about trying to adopt the British "stiff upper lip" but said: "In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy."

The pair were able to joke during the segment

Welling up at one point, Meghan admitted that it wasn't easy juggling so many plates. "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed…" she told anchor Tom Bradby.

Meghan added: "And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." When Tom asked her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really okay, as in it's really been a struggle?", the Duchess replied: "Yes."

