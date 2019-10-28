Catherine Tyldesley shares heartbreaking photo following Strictly exit We were sad and surprised to see Catherine and Johannes go!

Fans were shocked when Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Rabade were voted out of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night, and the former Coronation Street star took to Instagram to open up about her journey on the show with a heartbreaking photo of herself and Johannes in tears following their eviction from the series. She wrote: "My husband took this picture when we had a good cry afterwards. Tears of joy and appreciation for each other. I love this man so much. WHAT a journey!! Thank you all for your messages, your love and support. Thank you BBC for this opportunity."

Johannes and Catherine were devastated to be out of the show

In the candid post, the actress opened up about how her confidence had grown and her relationship with her body had changed since signing up for the show. She explained: "I’m often low on body confidence- but I’m so proud of the limits that I’ve thoroughly pushed on this wonderful journey. I did it for me. I also did it for the hundreds of mums out there who felt they’d lost a little bit of themselves, the women out there who’d become negative about their body. The women who found it hard to look in the mirror and love what they saw."

The pair were in the Dance Off with Mike and Katya

She continued: "I’m proud of my body and my mind for getting me through this wonderful but incredibly tough experience. Push your limits ladies and be grateful for everything your wonderful body can achieve. 'Dance like NOBODY is watching.'" Kelvin Fletcher was quick to comment on the post, writing: "Your words. What a woman." Years and Years creator Russell T Davies was also clearly a fan, and wrote: "Sad to see you go." Her former Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon added: "You should be so proud of what you achieved Cath. Well done to you and @johannesradebe, you were an amazing team."

