Strictly star Mike Bushell's wife Emily hits back at 'painful' online abuse Mike Bushell's wife Emily said that the online abuse has been painful

Mike Bushell's wife Emily has leapt to his defence on Twitter after the star was saved in the dance off on Strictly Come Dancing, and admitted that her husband was receiving large levels of abuse online for the judges' decision to keep him in the show. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Wow the abuse! Painful. We’re beyond gutted Catherine and Johannes have left but Mike danced well and deserves his spot. As a viewer since the start I get opinion but this level of abuse is shocking. He’s just a contestant and giving his all."

Her followers were quick to agree, with one writing: "Totally with you Emily. I know Mike is a fighter but this is totally uncalled for. It's supposed to be a happy positive show." Another person added: "People need to take a step back & remember it’s a TV show... It’s entertainment & these are actual people that read the abusive comments! Shocking!!! Well done Mike! I didn’t expect to see you in the bottom but you earned you place into next week."

READ: Catherine Tyldesley becomes fifth celebrity to leave Strictly in shock exit

Emily has hit back at online trolls

Mike retweeted several tweets offering him support after he was saved in the competition, including one which read: "@mikebreakfast so sad to read tweets telling you to quit!! NO you deserve 1000% to stay ill keep voting for you every week few more times next week to keep you safe. You give it everything! You and @Mrs_katjones are amazing love watching you. You make my Saturdays so much fun."

READ: Strictly's Viscountess Emma Weymouth shares rare photo of children for son John's birthday

It was a close call for Mike on Sunday night as he and his dance partner, Katya Jones, found themselves in the dance off with Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe. The judges' decision wasn't unanimous, with Craig Revel Horwood choosing to save Mike and Katya, while Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli both opted to save Catherine and Johannes, leaving Shirley with the deciding vote. She said: "I thought both couples really stepped it up a notch… but based on a good focus, difficult content, with some really beautiful footwork in there with stronger technical skills for me, cleaner and polished, I’m going to save Mike and Katya."