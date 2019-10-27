Catherine Tyldesley becomes fifth celebrity to leave Strictly in shock exit The Coronation Street star was expected to go far in the competition

Catherine Tyldesley became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. The former Coronation Street star and her professional partner Johannes Radebe ended up in the bottom two alongside dance-off veteran Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones. Both pairings performed again for the chance to be saved by the judges, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli. Mike and Katya danced their Tango to Gwen Stefani's What You Waiting For a final time, while Catherine and Johannes took their Cha Cha to Scared Of The Dark by Steps out for another spin.

The Scarborough star was the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly

The judges' decision wasn't unanimous. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Mike and Katya, saying: "One couple for me really stepped it up a notch. The couple I’d like to save is Mike and Katya." Motsi Mabuse, who joined the panel this year, disagreed, preferring Catherine and Johannes' routine. "I felt a strong performance, stronger body actions, stronger leg actions. I’m saving Catherine and Johannes," she said. Bruno Tonioli was on the same page, and added: "It’s hard because you’ve both done very, very well, but purely based on tonight I have to save the couple that got me tingling a little bit more and I have to save Catherine and Johannes."

The split meant that Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote, and she chose to save Mike and Katya, saying: "I thought both couples really stepped it up a notch… but based on a good focus, difficult content, with some really beautiful footwork in there with stronger technical skills for me, cleaner and polished, I’m going to save Mike and Katya."

Catherine and Johannes' performed a Cha Cha for Halloween Week

Presenter Tess Daly asked Catherine about her time on the show, and the mum-of-one gushed about her love for Johannes and her newfound enjoyment of dancing. She said: "Him, yeah, he’s like my best friend. Just the opportunity to work with amazing people and get critiqued... I never thought I’d say this, I’m going to keep it up because I fell in love with it! I’ve loved every second, this man has changed my life!" Johannes was equally complimentary, adding: "The beautiful thing is that I need to thank Strictly Come Dancing for the opportunity... Most of all, I want to say thank you to this woman. She has been a light for me. Thank you for accepting me for who I am and for showing me joy every day. Thank you!"

