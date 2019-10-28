Strictly Come Dancing announce EastEnders stars will be taking to dance floor for VERY special reason We can't wait to see the EastEnders cast take to the dance floor

We can't wait to see whether the EastEnders cast has some moves! It was revealed on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday that Ricky Champ, Louisa Lytton, Maisie Smith and Rudolph Walker will be taking part in the upcoming BBC Children in Need Strictly special. During the show, they will have a chance to win the coveted Pudsey Glitterball trophy - and all in the name of charity!

Rudolph, 80, will be the oldest ever Strictly contestant

Like the series, the one-off special will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and will air on Friday 15 November as part of the BBC Children in Need 2019 Appeal Night. Speaking about being involved, Ricky said: “I am so excited to be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing EastEnders special. I’m looking forward to showing the world my moves. Bring it on!” Louisa added: "It feels like a lifetime ago since I did Strictly Come Dancing so I am beyond excited to put my dancing shoes back on and return to the famous floor. It’s for a fantastic cause which makes it all the more special."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals when she and Gorka Marquez will try for baby number 2

The Strictly pros will also put on a performance for the one-off special

Maisie revealed that she is already a huge fan of the show, explaining: "I’m flattered to be part of such an iconic show! Strictly has been a family favourite in my house for years. I can’t wait to put my dancing skills to the test!" Meanwhile, Rudolph will be the oldest contestant ever to go on Strictly aged 80! He said: "I am thrilled to be taking part in this year’s competition and can’t wait to get started. Although at 80 years old, it’s probably best I don’t try to do the splits!” The show will see Ricky partnered with Luba Mushtuk, Louisa with Gorka Marquez, Maisie with Kevin Clifton and Rudolph with Nancy Xu - and we're sure the professionals will have some brilliant dances in store for us!

READ: Strictly star Mike Bushell's wife Emily hits back at 'painful' online abuse