Katya Jones sparks fears she will miss Strictly due to injury Katya is partnered with BBC's Mike Bushell

It has been revealed that Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones was forced to miss rehearsals on Tuesday due to a neck injury. And it seems the 2019 series has given 'the Strictly curse' a whole new meaning, with Neil Jones being forced to miss the Halloween show due to injury and Will Bayley dropping out of the competition on Wednesday night due to a leg injury – not to mention Jamie Laing's early departure from the show – also due to an injury.

WATCH: Katya Jones play Hello/Goodbye!

The Sun reported that Katya, 30, did not train on Tuesday which meant that her partner Mike Bushell was also forced to sit out of rehearsals, which the BBC presenter will no doubt be concerned about considering the pair found themselves in the bottom two on Saturday night's show.

MORE: 9 of the best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations

Katya and Mike have been quiet on Instagram

Katya has yet to publicly discuss her injury and neither she nor Mike shared any training videos on Wednesday, which is unlike the pair.

MORE: Stacey Dooley reacts to controversial Strictly decision to save Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

It's certainly been a trying week on the hit BBC show. On Wednesday evening, Paralympian Will was forced to drop out of the show and even broke down in tears live on TV when discussing his injury and how much his Strictly journey meant to him. In an official statement, Will, 31, said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end. I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.