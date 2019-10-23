Strictly's Katya Jones shares partner Mike Bushell's unexpected new rehearsal accessory after dance-off success The Strictly Come Dancing duo hope to Tango to success this week…

Strictly pro dancer Katya Jones shared a hilarious video of her celebrity partner Mike Bushell to Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing his unusual rehearsal outfit. The BBC Sport presenter was seated with his phone in front of him, eating a snack, and dressed in his usual casual practice clothes, a black T-shirt and sweatpants. On his head, however, he wore a bold and unusual accessory: a pink headband featuring a pair of bunny ears. He ignored the camera and appeared lost in his snack, which only added to the humorous effect. Katya unsurprisingly captioned the video with a gif that flashed "LOL."

Guest judge Alfonso Ribiero swapped Salsa tips with Mike

Perhaps Mike is hoping the headband might bring him luck on Saturday. The pair narrowly escaped elimination at the weekend after being close to the bottom of the leader board and ending up in the dance-off last Sunday. The judges chose to save them after they performed their spirited Salsa to The Sugar Hill Gang's Jump On It once more, with Motsi Mabuse commenting: "I felt that one couple gave me a better performance than I saw the first time so I’m going to save Mike and Katya." Craig agreed, saying: "For me, both couples were pretty much technically equal but the couple who I’d like to save were the most confident performers and that was Mike and Katya."

Katya captured the behind-the-scenes moment on Wednesday

Guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro added: "The couple who I’m going to save put on a great show. The technique wasn’t there but they came out and delivered a showstopper for the audience to love so I’m going to save Mike and Katya." They'll be be pulling out all the stops this weekend as they Tango to What You Waiting For by Gwen Stefani as part of the show's Halloween spectacular. However, it remains to be seen whether Mike's bunny ears will be joining them…

