Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals who she blames for shock exit We were sorry to see Dianne and Dev leave!

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were devastated when the pair left the series in early October, and Dianne has since revealed that she actually blames herself for their shocking departure. Speaking on FUBAR Radio on Thursday, Dianne said she felt "very responsible", explaining: "I was gutted for Dev! He gets one chance and you feel very responsible. You put all the blame on yourself straight away."

The pair were voted out in October

At the time, she apologised to Dev on Instagram, writing: "This guy had so much to give and worked sooooo hard I'm so sorry your journey was cut short you have done me so proud, every week you would say you just didn't want to let me down! Dev you sooo didn't you were a dream to teach and you were turning into such a great dancer thank you so much for everything."

Head judge Shirley Ballas previously opened up about sending the pair home in her HELLO! column, saying: "People think that we want to send people home but we don't, it's heart-wrenching. You could see how upset Dev was and Dianne was crying uncontrollably to the point where her whole body was shaking, my heart went out to them. We all adore Dev but you've got to choose the best person to go through. Having said that, I don't know why people are shocked if they didn't vote. Normally you can predict who's going to go up to about week six but on this particular series, you don't know who's going. I was surprised when David got saved but this is a man who has grown from week to week and the public recognise that." She also encouraged fans to vote to save their favourite couples to avoid future disappointments.

