Strictly star Katya Jones breaks her silence after quitting social media The pro dancer returned to Instagram with a poignant post

Katya Jones has returned to Instagram with a poignant post, days after vowing to quit social media. The bubbly Strictly dancer shared a snapshot with fans showing her lifting celeb partner Mike Bushell up in the air. She wrote: "We've got each other's back partner @mikebushellofficial! Always making me a proud teacher! Look how far you've come! Thank you everyone who supports us. Week 8! Wow!" Mike and Katya have been saved in the competition three times by the judges – and while Katya's post was met with some cruel claims of a fix, the couple also received some positive messages from followers. "I am more than proud of you both," one wrote, while another added: "Well done both of you, really enjoyed your dance… going from strength to strength."

Katya Jones shared a sweet snapshot as she returned to Instagram

Katya and Mike have faced some criticism in recent weeks, with some people claiming they have only been kept in the competition because Mike is a BBC employee. Shockingly, Mike was even sent a death threat on social media following Catherine Tyldesley's elimination from the competition, after they were pitted against each other in a dance-off. Speaking to the Mirror, he said of the threat: "It said that unless I withdraw from the competition now I'm a dead man. It was personal and I thought, 'WTF?' There are bigger things in the world to worry about.

Katya and Mike have been targeted by cruel trolls

"I get that people have their own favourite dancers but it's an entertainment show at the end of the day and to get a death threat is ridiculous. My wife saw it first and when I went to see who had sent it, they had already removed the tweet. A death threat? What?! On Strictly?"

As a result, Katya told the Sun at the weekend that she was quitting social media. "I'm off social media; i'’s not for me. For me, it's real what we are doing with our dancing and performance," she said. "There's no need for negatives. I just want to do my own thing."