Kelvin Fletcher credits Strictly for helping him to move on from Emmerdale The Strictly Come Dancing favourite was in the soap for 20 years!

He's admitted that Strictly Come Dancing is changing his life, but Kelvin Fletcher has much more to be thankful for than just learning how to Foxtrot. The former soap star has credited the BBC One show for helping him to move on from his former alter ego Andy Sugden, a role he portrayed on Emmerdale for 20 years! Now almost eight weeks into his Strictly journey, Kelvin confessed that "it's refreshing" the public are finally seeing the real side of him after two decades in the same role.

"It's refreshing for me. They've only seen me a certain way and maybe me being on Strictly has startled a few people," the 35-year-old told new! magazine. "But that's because they've seen me play Andy Sugden for so long." But Kelvin is ready to move on from his former soap career and admits Strictly is helping him to do so. He added: "It's had a profound effect on everything. I've never done a job where I've had such lovely, reassuring comments and it's unique in that sense."

Kelvin played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale for 20 years

Last weekend, Kelvin and his pro partner Oti Mabuse danced the Viennese Waltz to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera - and scored an impressive 34 points. After the routine, Kelvin wrote on Instagram: "A very emotional dance last night and it made me realise just how much I love this show and how lucky I am to be a part of it."

Kelvin's Strictly journey is changing his life

Kelvin was a last-minute replacement for Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring his foot during the Strictly launch show. He now faces a long road to recovery but reports suggest he has already been offered a spot on next year's show.

