Why Lady Louise Windsor might be in the Strictly audience on Saturday

Will Strictly Come Dancing be welcoming royalty on Saturday night? Lady Louise Windsor and her mum, the Countess of Wessex, could well be visiting the show at the weekend to celebrate Louise’s 16th birthday, which took place on Friday 8 November! The mother and daughter duo attended the live show this time last year, and the show’s co-presenter, Tess Daley, previously revealed it was indeed to celebrate Louise’s 15th birthday.

Chatting to HELLO!, she explained: “It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She’s a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them.” Will Louise be celebrating her birthday this year in the same fashion? We can’t wait to find out!

The pair enjoyed the show together in 2018

In 2018, Sophie and Lady Louise clapped along with huge smiles across their faces after Greame Swann and Oti Mabuse opened the night with their Quickstep. Sophie looked beautiful for the special occasion in a simple black dress, while Louise looked pretty in a purple lace dress. The pair aren't the only royals who are big Strictly fans, as Tess also revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla are big fans. Tess also revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla were also big fans of the show, explaining: "Camilla told me that herself and Charles enjoy watching the show on more than one occasion," she said. "She's been down to visit the set… she loves the show! It was wonderful, she sat on the judging panel, held a pen and a paddle and got involved. She met all the crew. It's an honour having royal fans amongst our viewers."

