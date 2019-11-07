Strictly's Katya Jones gave Aljaz Skorjanec's baby niece the cutest gift for her first birthday Aljaz and partner Emma Weymouth have been eliminated from Strictly

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec took to Instagram on Thursday morning to reveal that fellow dancer Katya Jones made his niece Zala a sweet gift for her first birthday. Aljaz re-shared a photo of Zala uploaded by Katya, and across the snap of the little girl wearing a custom denim jacket Katya had written: "I loved making this tiny jacket for Zala's 1st birthday!" The handcrafted jacket had been adorned with pink pompoms and floral detailing along with sweet white fringing and a big picture of Minnie Mouse. Aunt goals!

Aljaz, 29, is known for being a doting uncle and often shares snaps of his sweet niece on Instagram. The Strictly star even opened up about the joys of being an uncle to HELLO!, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I'm not sure how to hold them! If someone had told me five years that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

Aljaz shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Aljaz's sister Lara gave birth to daughter Zala in October 2018 and he is also the little girl's godfather. Aljaz and his wife Janette Manrara are so close to Zala that when they weren't able to be with the tot on her birthday, Janette shared a sweet picture of Zala on her Instagram with the caption: "Happy 1st birthday to our little Zala! Wish I could be there to cuddle you and celebrate! Your auntie and uncle love you so so much! Counting down the days until the next time we see you! Mwwwa!"

Zala has yet to make an appearance at Strictly rehearsals, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for the little'un, seeing as she's so popular with the rest of the Strictly team!

