Here's how you can get tickets for Strictly's Christmas special

Some very exciting Strictly Come Dancing news has been revealed – you can now apply for tickets to be at the Christmas special! Grab your seat in the audience and watch some of the most-loved celebrities from previous series take to the dancefloor one last time in the hope of being crowned the Christmas winner. Sharing the news on Twitter, BBC Shows and Tours tweeted Thursday evening: "It's that time of year again! The random draw is open for the @bbcstrictly xmas special. What better way to get into the festive spirit than being part of the audience? Come and watch some of your favourite dancers and celebrities compete for the title."

Celebrities taking part in this year's Christmas special include Gemma Atkinson, who said: "I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dancefloor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!” There is no word yet on whether she will be partnered up with her real-life partner, Gorka Marquez, with a Strictly spokesperson confirming that "the professional dancers and pairings will be revealed in due course."

Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017

Other names set to take to the dancefloor include Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright, and Richard Arnold. Joe last appeared on the series in 2018 and has gone on to date his pro partner Dianne Buswell and host the official Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Podcast. Speaking of his return, he said: "I’m really excited to have a go on the strictly ballroom floor again this Christmas. Strictly feels like a home away from home for me so I will be giving it my best shot and ending the year on a high."

We can't wait for Christmas!

As in previous years, the BBC are operating a random draw to make the allocation of tickets as fair as possible. Registration is now open and will remain open until 10pm on Sunday 10 November. All successful applications will be drawn at random. You can register at the BBC website here.

