X-Men's Famke Janssen makes a surprise appearance in Strictly front row

Strictly viewers were surprised to see a Hollywood star in the audience of the show on Saturday night – but it proves the dance competition is popular far and wide! Famke Janssen, best known for her role as Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men series of films, was in the front row, and she seemed to be having the time of her life. The camera returned to her several times as she clapped and gave several couples standing ovations.

Famke is best known for playing Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men movies between 2000 and 2014

Viewers at home took to Twitter to comment on the film star's presence, but while some were confident in their celebrity-spotting abilities, writing: "Instantly recognised Famke Janssen [heart eyes emoji], wonder who she’s there to watch, @michellevisage perhaps?" and "#Spotted #Strictly Famke Janssen sat next to Kimberley Walsh in the front row of the audience," others were less sure. One posted: "Okay, that is Famke Janssen in the audience on Strictly, right?" While others asked: "Is that Famke Janssen on the frow at #Strictly?" and "Anyone know who that Lady is - front row who looks like Famke Janssen?"

It's not clear what prompted the megastar to attend the show, but the 55-year-old was also snapped looking glamorous at the Death of a Salesman afterparty for The Mayfair Hotel in London last weekend. The former model is originally from the Netherlands and has brains as well as beauty, having graduated from New York's elite Columbia University.

Fans were surprised to see the star in the front row of Strictly

She shot to fame in 1995 after playing Xenia Onatopp in James Bond film GoldenEye and also appeared on TV in Nip/Tuck, Hemlock Grove, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Blacklist: Redemption. She played Jean Grey/Phoenix between 2000 and 2014. While Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner portrayed a younger version of the character in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse and the 2019 film Dark Phoenix, Famke remains a firm fan favourite.

