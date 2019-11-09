Motsi Mabuse shocks Strictly audience talking 'affair' with Neil, Alex and Kevin The Strictly Come Dancing judge seemed to surprise herself with her comments

Strictly Come Dancing Judge Motsi Mabuse surprised viewers on Saturday night with a remark about infidelity relating to footballer Alex Jones and her dance partner Neil Jones. After the pair performed a jive to Let's Twist Again that was well-received by all the judges, Motsi referred to the fact that Neil had been injured for two weeks, while Alex danced with Kevin Clifton. The South African champion commented: "I feel like we're seeing a new couple that we knew but then somebody had an affair and now the light is back on..."

Alex danced with Kevin Clifton for two weeks while Neil was injured

As her fellow judges and the audience reacted in shock, Motsi clarified that she wasn't actually suggesting that anyone on the show had had an affair. "No, you guys feel fresh, you feel jolly, you guys know what I mean!" she said. Both Neil and Alex seemed taken aback with Neil looking especially surprised, but they both quickly laughed it off. However, some viewers felt the remark struck close to home considering that Alex and Neil have been rumoured to be romantically involved – claims they recently denied in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Strictly viewers were quick to react to Motsi's off-the-cuff remark

Neil and his wife Katya Jones announced their separation earlier this year, shortly before the launch of the new series of Strictly. Last year, she was photographed kissing her celebrity partner, Seann Walsh. Many took to Twitter to express their shock. One commented: "Well Motsi’s comment re: an affair was a little bit awkward" and others added: " As if Motsi could accuse anyone on #strictly of having an affair... perish the thought," "Wrong couple to say that to, Motsi..." and "Motsi desperately trying to get her foot out of her mouth," adding a row of crying-laughing emojis.

Several couples have got together as a result of starring on the show, some of whom were already in relationships at the time. Boxer Joe Calzaghe split with his girlfriend of five years, Jo-Emma Larvin and began dating his dance partner Kristina Rihanoff back in 2009, but the relationship didn't last – although she did go on to fall in love and have a child with her 2013 partner, rugby player Ben Cohen.

