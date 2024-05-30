Kourtney Kardashian opens up on feud with sister Kim

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have always been experts at keeping up with each other, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.

Despite their well-documented clashes on The Kardashians, the sisters have shown that their bond is stronger than ever.

The recent episodes of their reality show highlight their unique dynamic, proving that sibling rivalry can coexist with deep affection.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney playfully addressed one of their infamous arguments, where Kim revealed the existence of a family group chat labeled "Not Kourtney."

This revelation had sparked quite the drama, but Kourtney saw the humor in it. "That fight was too good not to use," she joked, adding a touch of levity to the situation.

In a candid confessional on the May 30 episode, Kourtney reflected on their relationship, emphasizing the resilience of their sisterly bond.

© Getty Kim and Kourtney have had their feuds in the past

"We're sisters," she said. "I think people forget. They always say like, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up."

This sentiment was echoed last month when an Instagram user suggested that Kim had posted an unflattering bikini photo of Kourtney to shade her.

© Pierre Suu Kourtney and Kim had a feud in 2023

Kourtney quickly shut down the speculation with a heartfelt comment. "I LOVE this photo," she wrote under the April 18 post. "It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever!"

Kourtney also took the opportunity to address comments about her body after welcoming her son Rocky, now six months old, with husband Travis Barker.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kourtney and Kim fell out of a Dolce & Gabanna collaboration

She shares her three older children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick. "I LOVED this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy," she added, showing her pride and love for her body’s journey.

The reality star acknowledged that sibling fights are universal, though the Kardashian-Jenner clan's disputes might seem more intense to the public. "I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme," she mused.

© Instagram Kim, Khloe and Kourtney on vacation

Kim, for her part, has also dismissed any notion of lasting animosity between them. "There's this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other," she laughed during her own confessional. "We really don't."