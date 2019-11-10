First I'm a Celebrity stars touch down in Australia - see their arrival Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are already in the country

The next series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just days away and celebrities have started arriving in Australia ahead of the first episode. Kris Jenner's ex, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, has been snapped Down Under as has retired footballer Ian Wright. Both stars were snapped with their suitcases at Brisbane airport on Sunday ahead of the show's launch on 17 November.

Kris Jenner's ex was spotted at Brisbane airport on Sunday

Earlier in the day, the programme's co-presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared their first photo from Australia to their joint Instagram account: a selfie which showed the longtime friends looking cool and dressed casually as they beamed at the camera, with a row of palm trees in the background. They captioned the snap: "G’day."

MORE: Ant and Dec share their first photo from Australia ahead of I'm a Celebrity launch

I'm a Celebrity has been on air since 2002, and Ant and Dec have hosted every year but one. Last year, the duo's loyal friend Holly Willoughby stepped in to replace Ant after the 43-year-old entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. Fans responded with delight to the pair's Aussie reunion, responding to their photo by commenting: "Oh yes!! Bring on the laughs… Ant & Dec back at the helm," "Luv you guys, can't wait for the jungle xx," and "YES, YES, YES!!! Can't wait." Meanwhile, 2016 winner and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt commented: "So excited!! Xx."

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright was also snapped in Australia

READ: All the celebrities set to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2019

I'm a Celebrity returns to screens at 9 PM on Sunday 17 November. Fans will have to wait until the series starts (or camp out at Brisbane airport) in order to see the full line-up for this year's show, but also rumoured to be arriving in the jungle over the next few days are Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp, rugby star James Haskell and former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle.