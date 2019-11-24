Saffron Barker is the ninth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Saffron Barker became the ninth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. The social media influencer ended up in the dance-off with her partner AJ Pritchard after they scored just 26 points for a Samba to Walking On Sunshine by Take Me To Rio Collective. In a shock twist, she was joined by TV presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, whose couple's choice Contemporary routine to Drops Of Jupiter by With Confidence had placed him joint top of the leaderboard alongside Kelvin Fletcher and his partner Oti Mabuse.

Saffron and AJ performed a Samba on Saturday night

After both couples performed for a second time, judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse delivered their verdicts. Craig chose to save Karim and Amy, saying: "Tonight was easy for me, the best dance was Amy and Karim." Motsi agreed, adding: "One couple left me no choice, it was a perfect performance and I’m going to save Karim and Amy." Bruno also chose to save Karim and Amy, explaining: "I want to keep the couple that has proven to be the strongest both technically and artistically." Head judge Shirley Ballas didn't need to cast a deciding vote but confirmed she would also have saved Karim and Amy.

The pair left the show after losing the dance-off to Karim and Amy

Asked by Strictly host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Saffron said: "I’ve had the absolute time of my life and it’s all down to him. It’s been amazing. I’d like to thank AJ so much, when I look at what I was like on week one I was so embarrassed and shy. He’s really taken me out of my shell. Thank you so much for everything."

AJ was also complimentary about his partner, telling her: "Every single week you’ve approached it with a positive mental attitude and you’ve inspired so many… As a non-dancer starting from day one I’m not going to lie I was a bit scared… but performing those fantastic dances has been amazing. Thank you."

