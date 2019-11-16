Strictly Come Dancing fans were left unhappy on Saturday night after Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden weren't awarded straight tens by the judges, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration. One wrote: "Wow wow wow. This should have got 40! It was the best Charleston I've ever seen on Strictly. I knew Karim could do it. So proud of him." Another added: "Karim and Amy deserved 40! Watching them dance always make me so happy!" While a third said: "Karim was robbed of a 40."

It’s fabulous to see fans throwing their weight behind the CBBC star, who was especially nervous this week after making mistakes in his routine in the previous episode of Strictly. He explained: "So last week happened... I was really nervous for the performance... We're moving forward and we've got a really cool routine this week."

#Karim, that WAS a 40, without a shadow of a doubt! A complete natural dancer! #Strictly. @bbcstrictly — Mr&Mrs (@Manarlie) November 16, 2019

Twitter fans were not happy

In November, 26-year-old Karim opened up about his Strictly experience exclusively to HELLO!, and even touched upon his supporting mum and girlfriend. The young star said: "My mum is a massive Strictly fan, it's really cute. Poppy's [his girlfriend] come [to the show] quite a bit, which is nice, but with any family member or partner watching, you get more nervous as you want to make your family or your other half proud, so it's kind of scary when you have them in."

Karim and Amy performed a Charleston

Karim has previously performed in the West End version of The Lion King as well as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and he spoke openly about his past dance experience, saying: "I was on a drama course and I did a little bit of ballet stuff, but I was a bit of cheeky boy at school so I only wanted to do drama. I was so young and I didn’t really pay attention and I just wanted to breakdance."

