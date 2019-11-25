Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas enjoyed a night out with her boyfriend Daniel Taylor on Monday evening, as the pair took to the stage to present an award at the British Curry Awards in London – where Shirley was acting as her actor boyfriend's guest for the evening. The head judge looked stylish dressed in a white fitted top and a co-ordinating skirt for the glitzy event, while Daniel looked dapper in a tuxedo. Taking to Instagram Stories as they arrived at the event, Shirley said in a video clip: "So we are at the London Curry Awards this evening, with this one here, I am his guest. It's absolutely fabulous. We have already had some food this evening, this ballroom is spectacular and the gowns these ladies are wearing are spectacular."

Shirley Ballas and her boyfriend attended the British Curry Awards on Monday night

Shirley and Daniel's night out marked something even more special for the couple, as the Strictly judge had earlier revealed that it had been exactly a year ago that they had met during a rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk. While at the event, Shirley chatted to HELLO!, where she opened up about being Daniel's guest for the evening. "I am here as his guest, so I am actually his guest this evening rather than him being mine. I go to things with him which is a bit different," she said. What's more, the Strictly judge revealed that her boyfriend will be going to watch her for the first time on the BBC One dance show for the next three weeks. "He is going to be in Strictly with me for the first time," she said.

Shirley revealed to HELLO! that Daniel would be coming to watch Strictly over the next three weeks

The Rumba queen made her red carpet debut with Daniel in July, and earlier in the month she dropped a huge hint that their blossoming romance could soon see them tie the knot. The star admitted in an interview that she is hoping for a very special gift this Christmas – a diamond ring! "I'd love Danny to ask me to marry him this Christmas," she told Woman & Home. "I'm so excited for my first Christmas with Danny. We'll learn more about each other although we get on well." This year will be the first time Shirley has celebrated Christmas in 16 years – having boycotted the holiday since 2003 when her brother David took his own life during the festive season. But she now admits Danny has changed her outlook on the holiday. She added: "He has changed my whole perception on Christmas."

