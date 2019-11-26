Claire Foy has returned to The Crown to film scenes for season four - yes, really! The actress, who played the Queen in seasons one and two, was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming instalment of the popular show. However, Olivia Colman continue to play the royal for the majority of the series, as it appears that Claire was recreating the Queen's 21st birthday speech for a flashback scene.

Claire was spotted filming a flashback scene for season four

In the snap, Claire can be seen in a white dress - similar to the one that the then-Princess Elizabeth wore back in 1947 - while speaking into a BBC microphone. Fans were delighted that Claire was making a return (however brief) to the series, with one writing: "THE CROWN REALLY BE GIVING US CLAIRE FOY AGAIN IN A FLASHBACK SCENE FOR SEASON 4 I'M SCREAMING." Another added: "Claire Foy is returning as Queen Elizabeth... I'm so happy."

Are you looking forward to seeing Claire in season four?

The 35-year-old actress previously revealed that she suspected that people would forget her version of the Queen after Olivia Colman took over the role. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, she said: "It's been a year and half ago since we finished [The Crown]. I do miss everybody but it goes on. I hear amazing things. Olivia is loving it I think and is having an amazing time. I genuinely think that when it starts people will say, 'Who was it that played it before?'" It has also recently been rumoured who will play the Queen in seasons five and six of the show, with Imelda Staunton reportedly in talks for the role. Despite the rumours, a Netflix spokesperson told Digital Spy: "We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation."

