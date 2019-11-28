Strictly's Karim Zeroual makes heartbreaking revelation about his mum after his dance-off with Amy Dowden Both Karim and Amy found themselves in the bottom two on Sunday night

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual has made a heartbreaking confession about his mother Carol during his appearance on Wednesday's It Takes Two. Joined by his dance partner Amy Dowden, the 26-year-old revealed his mother doesn't want to repeat her visit to the live show. It comes after Karim was reduced to tears following his contemporary routine, which was performed to Drops Of Jupiter by With Confidence as a tribute to his mum and sister. "Your mum, Carol," said host Rylan Clark-Neal. "Look at her face. My heart bleeds for Carol!"

"What was she like after the show," asked Rylan, to which Karim replied: "She doesn't want to come again. Literally, her words. She was like, 'I don't want to do this anymore.' But she was so proud." Oh his mum crying, he said: "I had to calm her down. Amy kept telling me to go see my mum and I was like, 'She's fine, we've got a dance to do! Let me get in my zone, she'll be fine.' I love her. She's my rock, and so is my sister. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for them."

On Saturday night, Karim and Amy topped the leaderboard with 38 points thanks to their couple's choice (contemporary). However, the following night, the pair found themselves in the dance-off alongside Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard. "I went out there, and it wasn't a performance. It was internal," continued Karim.

Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual found themselves in the dance-off on Sunday

"I go out every week and I love to make people happy and be a showman and perform outwards, but this dance was just a highlight for me from my personal journey through life. It was a special moment which I could share with everyone." This week, for the quarter-final, Amy and Karim will pull out all the stops for their Jive, which they will perform to You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

