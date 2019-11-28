Rosie Marcel has hinted that she is considering putting her acting career behind her, admitting that she would like to spend more time with her daughter. The actress, who plays Jac Naylor in Holby City, opened up about potentially leaving the show on This Morning, explaining: "[I think about quitting] al the time. Every day I think about it. Even now. It's coming to a point now where I really do think I need to spend more time with my daughter. She misses me, she's four going on five, she knows I don't take her to school, she knows I don't pick her up from school. I'm missing all of that and it's important."

Rosie was emotional during the interview

The mum-of-one also became emotional in the interview where she explained how her latest storyline, where Jac suffers a breakdown, had a huge impact on her as she struggled with her mental health in the past. She explained: "We found a way to do it and it just became a very important story to tell… not for people with problems but for me because I'm a woman and I really struggled with it myself and having a child and going to work and not seeing that child. It really resonated with me."Rosie previously opened up about suffering a breakdown back in 2018.

READ: Holby City's Rosie Marcel talks suffering breakdown: 'You have to get help'

Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "I think it was a mixture of lots of things. I had some tough issues with my family and some tough issues at work. I had been there a very long time and it's extremely long hours and as you know there's a lot of working mothers. You split yourself so much, you give yourself nothing. Everybody got 100% and you give yourself nothing, I had nothing left for myself. Then I became very depressed and was suffering from 'de-personalisation'."

READ: Holby City's Patsy Kensit shares a look inside her stylish London home

She continued: "It was difficult for them because it literally happened on set, I said, 'I have to see my doctor, I have to see my doctor!' I left set and I called my doctor and I booked an appointment straight away. He signed me off instantly and I started therapy that week and I did intensive therapy for a month before I was ready to come back to work."