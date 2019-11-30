Strictly fans complain about Neil Jones and Alex Scott's dance for this surprising reason Neil and Alex danced to a song from Sister Act 2

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left unhappy when Neil Jones and Alex Scott danced to a song from Sister Act 2, which fans noted is not a musical. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Sister Act (film version) isn't a musical!" Another added: "Sister Act was the nuns and the musical. Sister Act 2 was about the kids and not a musical."

Needless to say, it's Musical Week on Strictly, and the professionals and their contestants will be taking to the stage to perform all manner of dazzling numbers from some of the most famous musicals in the world.

Strictly fans had mixed feelings on Neil and Alex's dance from Sister Act

It's been a busy week of rehearsals for football legend Alex Scott, but she still found time to open up about her love life. Speaking to HELLO! magazine alongside her Strictly partner Neil Jones, Alex said: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

In our exclusive interview, Alex also revealed how Strictly has been a long-held ambition of hers. The retired Lioness, who has forged a new career as a football pundit after winning 140 England caps, said: "I'm a huge fan of Strictly and have dreamt of being on it for years, so I've loved every minute. From the start, I told my friends I wanted to be with Neil. The first time we met, we really got on and when we sat down and talked we had a real connection."

