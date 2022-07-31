Alex Scott on her love life - find out what she had to say The Euros presenter has remained tight-lipped

Alex Scott's career has been going from strength to strength since she competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019, with the former footballer becoming the presenter for Football Focus and fronting the BBC's coverage of the Women's Euros.

And although she often delights fans as she hosts the live coverage, many have wondered about her love life. The star has been fairly tight-lipped on this part of her life and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine in 2019, Alex said: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. "I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

It appears that this is still the case as during an episode of The One Show earlier this year the 37-year-old revealed that she was still single.

When approaching Valentine's Day in 2019, the sports star jokingly shared her frustration online as she posted a couple of selfies on Instagram with a heart filter. "Oh February… when you walk into a card shop to get a birthday card but it's all about Valentine's Day on every shelf," she quipped.

In our exclusive interview, Alex also revealed how Strictly has been a long-held ambition of hers. The retired Lioness, who has forged a new career as a football pundit after winning 140 England caps, said: "I'm a huge fan of Strictly and have dreamt of being on it for years, so I've loved every minute.

"From the start, I told my friends I wanted to be with Neil. The first time we met, we really got on and when we sat down and talked we had a real connection."

In turn, Neil said: "In the beginning I was just over the moon to have a partner, but I lucked out with Alex. She's got her energy but she's also really calm and I'm the same.

"Training sessions are like working really hard and being at a spa at the same time. You always want somebody who you can push and who wants to listen and learn, and in that way she's the perfect student."

Alex was paired with Neil Jones on Strictly

Although, Alex says her time on Strictly hasn't been without its challenges. "No one can prepare you for the emotions of the show, the highs and the lows," she said. "I've played for England and in World Cups and Olympics, but I have never been as nervous as I am during the results show."

During their time on the dance floor, Alex and Neil faced rumours of a romance between them, but Neil, who split from his fellow Strictly star wife Katya in 2019, was quick to add: "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven't even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly."

The pair have laughed off romance rumours

Off the dance floor, Alex, who was brought up on an East London council estate by her single mum, is an incredible sporting model for young girls and boys. The star was awarded an MBE in 2017 and recently joined Sky as co-host of Goals on Sunday. She is also thrilled that women's football has moved into the mainstream.

Alex has been turning heads with her fashion

"It shows how far the women's game has come," she said. "I was lucky that I found a way out through sport. The expectation was that I wouldn't amount to much, so it just goes to show that if you put in the work the opportunities come." Alex added: "I want to show that you can be this strong, powerful sportswoman, but you can also be elegant and graceful. You don't have to be put into a box."

