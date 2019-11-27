New Strictly clip with mics left on reveals Neil Jones told Alex Scott to go away during performance 'Beans on toast', 'favourite leg' and now 'go away'!

Strictly Come Dancing partners Neil Jones and Alex Scott found themselves in a tricky situation on Saturday's show after their Argentine Tango went wrong thanks to a wardrobe malfunction. However, ahead of the mishap, Neil was utilising his usual fun phrases to help Alex remember some of the dance moves, and even told her to "go away" for a move during the performance!

Alex and Neil performed an Argentine Tango

In this week's Strictly clip, which revealed what was said when the microphones were left on, Neil can be heard giving Alex the instruction, and also shouting to her: "You've got this." Fans loved their exchange, with one writing: "I love you, Neil Jones." Another added: "Neil’s comments are always hilarious." A third person joked about another one of his famous phrases, tweeting: "Nothing will beat @Mr_NJones's 'my favourite leg.'"

Unluckily for the pair, Neil's microphone got caught in her dress during their performance, and he had to carry her over to the judge's table to receive their comments while Tess Daly helped to detangle the microphone from the dress. At the time, Tess asked: "Are you stuck together? Ok, we have a microphone malfunction or is it a sequin malfunction?" Managing to free the couple, she joked: "You're free! You're free!" Alex took to Twitter to explain that she and Neil did their best to carry on, despite the mishap. She tweeted: "Yes this did happen through the dance but we tried our best to carry on and still do the routine the best we could." Neil added: "Wow I know Argentine Tango should be passionate but that was so hot I kept getting stuck on. I hope you enjoyed our dance because I really want to keep teaching @alexscott2, I know she will keep improving. Feel free to vote."

