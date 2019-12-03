Pregnant Rachel Riley looks days away from giving birth in new bare bump pics The former Strictly star is pregnant with her first child

Rachel Riley looks like she is just days away from giving birth to her first child with husband Pasha Kovalev. The Countdown star shared some beautiful new images on her Instagram page on Tuesday, showing off her bare baby bump and the mountain of gifts she has received to help prepare her for her first foray into motherhood. Rachel and Pasha are due to welcome their little one in December, and judging by her latest snaps, she certainly doesn't have long left to wait.

Seizing the opportunity to thank people who had kindly gifted her everything she could possibly need to keep her little tot comfortable in its first few months, Rachel captioned the snaps: "Gratuitous belly shots with thank yous alert!!! December is our baby’s birthday month(!!!), whenever it decides to make an appearance, so taking this last opportunity to thank the generous companies who’ve gifted us such gorgeous bits and bobs for our little one! We’re very grateful and as with all the gifts we’ve received we’ve made donations to charity to pay it forward and say thank you."

She added: "This time JK Rowling’s charity to get children out of orphanages and into family homes @wearelumos, and @littlevillagehq for families in London who need help clothing their little ones seemed appropriate. Thanks to @adenandanais and @babymoriuk for the beautiful quality baby clothes, @bowandrattle for the vegan leather changing backpack, @ettaloves for the smart baby sensory blankets and @silkytots for the silken linens. Much appreciated, we’re very lucky. Now all we need is the baby to try them!!! #babystuff #gifts #decemberbaby."

Last month, the former Strictly star opened up about her birthing plans exclusively to HELLO!, revealing that her pregnancy has been going well so far. She said: "I've been lucky as it's been plain sailing so far and I'm hoping that's a good indication for the birth and the baby." The TV star added: "I'm really enjoying being pregnant. People are so nice and every time someone gives you a seat on the Tube or helps you with your bag, it’s so nice. I’m hoping for a natural birth. We’ve got a doula and I’m going to try hypnobirthing."

