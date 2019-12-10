Strictly Come Dancing: final songs and dances revealed On Saturday, the remaining three couples will take to the dance floor for the last time

The wait is nearly over! On Saturday night, the remaining three couples on Strictly Come Dancing will take to the dance floor for the very last time. Anton du Beke and Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will be battling it out in the hopes of winning the coveted Glitterball trophy. And ahead of the big event, their final songs and dances have been announced. Take a look below to see what the Strictly couples have chosen to perform…

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke

Judges Pick – Charleston (Thoroughly Modern Millie from TX11 Musicals)

Showdance – Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin)

Favourite Dance – TBA

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Judges Pick – Quickstep (Mr. Pinstripe Suit from TX7)

Showdance – A Million Dreams (Pink)

Favourite Dance – TBA

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Judges Pick – Rumba (Ain't No Sunshine from TX4)

Showdance – Shout (The Isley Brothers)

Favourite Dance – TBA

Saturday’s show will open with a spectacular group number featuring the finalists, and as an added treat for viewers, the whole class of 2019 will return to perform one final group dance together. The three final couples will then perform three routines – one chosen by the judges, one showdance and one previous favourite from the series. As usual, judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be on hand to score each dance out of ten - but the real power rests in the hands of the Strictly fans at home, who must pick up the phone and vote for their Strictly Come Dancing champion of 2019. Also performing on the night is music superstar Taylor Swift, who will sing a song from her new album, Lover.