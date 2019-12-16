On Saturday night, Oti Mabuse and her dance partner Kelvin Fletcher were crowned the Strictly Come Dancing champions, a moment that neither of them will ever forget. And while it was undoubtedly the highlight of Oti's evening, the pro dancer revealed that there was another memorable moment from the show – involving host Claudia Winkleman. On Monday, Oti reflected on the night, and reflected on a mistake that Claudia had made live on air. The dancer posted a video of the moment she corrected Claudia after she told the audience that they would be looking at the leaderboard, despite not asking the judges to give their scores for Oti and Kelvin's dance.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse reflected on Claudia Winkleman's hilarious blunder during the final show

In the clip shared on Oti's Instagram, Claudia said: "Let's have a look at the leaderboard," to which Oti responded: "We need the scores." "Oh we are needing the scores, Oti that is such a good point, the leaderboard isn’t even ready," Claudia replied, as the crowd laughed. Alongside the footage, Oti wrote: "One of my favourite things to happen Saturday night... @claudiawinkle you’re a legend." Claudia was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Thank goodness you were there!"

Oti and Kelvin were crowned the Strictly champions on Saturday night

Both Oti and Kelvin were on cloud nine following their Strictly win and enjoyed a full-filled night at the show's after-party. The pair have formed a close friendship during their time taking part in the competition and both paid public tributes to each on social media. Oti shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Kelvin holding up the Glitterball trophy, and wrote: This is been a dream come true..: thank you thank you thank you @kelvin_fletcher for being an absolute rockstar and making me a the happiest girl on this planet. Secondly to everyone at home who voted words cannot describe how grateful we both are and fully appreciate what it means to know you have the nation behind you and lastly to my @bbcstrictly family for an incredible season that means everyone the professional dancers, presenters, props, lighting, sound, special effects and most importantly production. What a year 2019 has been."

Kelvin, meanwhile, shared a video of the pair capturing the moment they found out they had won, and wrote: "I'm still speechless! It's difficult to find the words to explain my level of gratitude for your support. You're simply the best UK. Thank you, thank you, thank you." The former Emmerdale star also told HELLO! after their win that they would certainly remain friends. "Oh best of friends, yeah!" he said. "It's funny what these kind of shows can give you and for me it's giving me the most amazing friendship and hopefully we'll be friends forever."

