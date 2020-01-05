Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret shares her weight loss journey: 'I feel great about myself again' The model opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Caprice Bourret looked phenomenal as she made her Dancing on Ice debut with professional skater Hamish Gaman on Sunday following months of training. The model told HELLO! in December that she had lost a stone in six weeks in the lead up to the series, and said she was feeling better than ever. "My body has gone back to how it was in my late 20s," the California-born businesswoman, actress and mother-of-two exclusively told HELLO!.

"I feel great about myself again. After giving birth six years ago I gained an extra 10lb, which I couldn’t lose. My body was full of cellulite and there was lots of flab going on. I let myself go. But then I’m suddenly working out like I’ve never worked out in my entire life," adds Caprice, whose six-year-old boys Jett and Jax joined their mum for the exclusive photoshoot.

Caprice has lost a stone in six weeks

The 48-year-old also explains how she is unfazed by her latest hair-raising challenge. The star underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumour in 2017 – which was discovered after she started suffering from excruciating headaches while competing in the reality winter sports show The Jump.

Exclusive: Caprice Bourret reveals she had surgery for a brain tumour

"There are far more terrifying manoeuvres to contend with," she says of how Dancing on Ice compares with The Jump. "The routines that include lifts, for example, are quite nerve-racking but I’m not afraid of them. The only time I’ve been truly terrified was when I tried the skeleton in The Jump."

Full of icy determination and can-do confidence, Caprice has her eye on the coveted trophy. "I’m in it to win it," she tells HELLO!, adding: "It’ll be tough but I have that go-for-it attitude. Although I’ve pulled a tendon in my foot and my whole body is covered in hundreds of bruises, I have just accepted that I’m going to fall – and now I have the no-fear factor." She continued: "I love it so much that not only do I want to win but I also want to carry on skating. I’m highly competitive, a trait my two boys seem to have inherited from me. I want to win for them."