Ricky Gervais finally reveals why he enjoys offending stars at the Golden Globes Are you excited to see what Ricky Gervais has to say this time?

Ricky Gervais is well known for ribbing Hollywood's most famous famous at the Golden Globes, which he has hosted four times. After being invited to host the popular awards ceremony for the fifth time, the After Life star sat down on the Graham Norton Show to explain why he enjoys offending the A-listers – and how he has managed to be avoid being sued for far.

Ricky opened up about the Golden Globes

He explained: "The first time I did it I thought, 'Shall I do it for the 200 egos in the room or for the 200 million watching at home?' It’s no contest, and I try and make it a spectator sport. I never do anything that terrible as it’s on network television, but I do have to show my script to a lawyer at the last minute. They don’t change anything because I know the law and what I can get away with. I’ve never libelled anyone, and I’ve never had a complaint upheld!"

READ: Fans in tears after watching Ricky Gervais' After Life finale

Ricky will host the Golden Globes for the fifth time

He jokily added: "People asked me why I go to so much trouble to offend people and I said, ‘It’s no trouble. It’s easy!'" Elizabeth Banks, who was also on the show, joked that being teased by Ricky on the show was considered "a badge of honour". Ricky also admitted that he is never too bothered about being asked to host the show, and so he feels comfortable saying whatever he likes. "I meant it then and I mean it now," he said. "If I say I am never going to do it again I can say anything, and I’m not scared of losing my job!"

READ: Ricky Gervais opens up about about why he doesn't have kids: 'I'd worry sick about a baby'

Robert Downey Jr previously commented on Ricky's jokes back in 2011, saying: "Aside from the fact that it's been hugely mean-spirited with mildly sinister undertones, I'd say the vibe of the show has been pretty good so far, wouldn't you?" Tom Hank and Tim Allen also jokily criticized Ricky while presenting an award, with Tom saying: "We recall when Ricky Gervais was a slightly chubby but very kind comedian," with Tim adding: "Neither of which he is now."