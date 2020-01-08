Matthew Wright defends decision to spend daughter's first Christmas alone in the Caribbean The TalkRadio host travelled to the Caribbean without his wife and daughter

Matthew Wright has defended his decision to spend his daughter's first Christmas alone. The TalkRadio host jetted to the Caribbean without his wife Amelia and their 11 month old daughter Cassady last month, but after coming under fire from fans, Matthew explained the heartbreaking reason behind his decision. Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, the TV star admitted he made the choice to spend the festive season solo after struggling with his mental health.

Revealing it was his wife – who gave birth last January – who urged him to take some time for himself, Matthew told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've had a lot of mental health issues really over the last year and a half. A friend's suicide, problems at Channel 5, other personal problems, and there was a story written about me, a fake story about me losing my job just before Christmas, and it knocked me sideways. And Amelia just said, 'What's the point of you being here not sleeping?’ And she said, ‘Go away do something that’s good for you.’ And it was good for me."

Presenter @Matthew_Wright spent Christmas alone, in the Caribbean, away from his wife and 11-month-old baby. And here's why... pic.twitter.com/SD5cacpo3g — This Morning (@thismorning) January 7, 2020

Matthew took time away at Christmas for his mental health

On his wife's advice, Matthew booked himself a two-week break, but admitted Christmas Day was particularly hard for him. He added: "When it was like Christmas Day I cried my eyes out. It’s very difficult..." Holly then commented: "Your wife gave you the best Christmas gift, which was your mind." Matthew replied: "She did indeed. And it has done me, I'm pleased to say, the power of good."

Matthew welcomed Cassady with his wife Amelia last January

He added: "There’s some fantastic restorative powers to fishing, for me at least. Being out there and trudging around for miles on my own, it allowed my head to have a bit of space to clear. I’ve come back feeling better for it. And I can be a better dad for it as well. Because quite frankly I was pretty useless before Christmas!"

In December the 54-year-old confirmed that he hasn't been fired from his TalkRadio show, The Matthew Wright Show, despite rumours to the contrary. Reports had claimed that his job was on the line but Matthew took to Twitter to explain the situation and to thank fans for their support since he left his Channel 5 TV show The Wright Stuff in 2018. The former journalist and presenter wrote: "Thanks again for all the kind words - I’ve had a tough time with my mental health these past 18mths. I was expecting to leave Talk Radio at end of Xmas but they’d like me and @TVKev to stay on longer now - thanks again."

