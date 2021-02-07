Who is Vanessa Bauer? All you need to know about the Dancing On Ice professional The skater has been on the show since 2017

She's had a hugely successful time on Dancing On Ice, and now Vanessa Bauer and her partner, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, are riding high after topping the leaderboard last week.

But who is Vanessa? If you're wanting to know a bit more about the skating pro, then look no further. We've done some investigating and this is all you need to know...

Who is Vanessa Bauer?

Vanessa was born in Berlin, Germany in 1996 and started skating from a young age, becoming the junior pairs champion at the 2013 German Figure Skating Championships. Prior to joining the ITV skating show, the 24-year-old worked as a performer and skater on many cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas.

Vanessa likes to keep her family life private, but she has shared some pictures of her loved ones in the past. Marking her mother's birthday last year, Vanessa shared intimate details about her family and her upbringing.

Vanessa joined the ITV show in 2017

The skater wrote: "I want to encourage people and especially kids who grow up in poor social conditions like myself that really anything is possible when you put in the effort required for your dreams."

She continued: "My parents raised me and my brother with absolutely nothing. Always living off SOCIAL WELFARE and my figure skating coaching dependent on people who saw how dedicated I've always been… I know how hard it is, but never stop hustling, stay grounded and most importantly never forget your roots."

How long has Vanessa Bauer been on Dancing on Ice?

Towards the end of 2017, it was announced that Vanessa would be joining Dancing on Ice as part of the professional skaters and took to the ice for the first time in January 2018.

The skater was paired up with former X Factor star Jake Quickenden and the pair went on to win the competition. Towards the end of 2018, it was announced that Vanessa would be partnered with former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson for the January 2019 show. The pair sailed through the competition and came in second place.

Vanessa came runner-up in the 2020 series with Diversity star Perri

For the show's twelfth series, Vanessa teamed up Diversity and former Britain's Got Talent champ, Perri Kiely, with the pair finishing in second place behind Joe Swash and Alex Murphy.

Who is Vanessa Bauer's boyfriend?

After meeting on the show, Vanessa and Wes were at the centre of romance rumours. Although the reports were never confirmed, many believed they were dating due to both parties ending previous relationships. Vanessa broke up with her then-boyfriend Louis Nathaniel before the show started, and Wes ended his relationship with then-girlfriend and fellow Islander, Megan Barton-Hanson.

Vanessa and fitness instructor Rory McCall

Since then, Vanessa has been linked to model and fitness instructor Rory McCall, with The Sun reporting that the couple spent Christmas together. Vanessa has previously posted pictures of the two enjoying trips abroad and glam events together.

