The £22 secret to Laura Whitmore’s perfect ponytail We’re definitely trying this look at home

Laura Whitmore made her debut on Love Island Aftersun last night, and while fans thought she did a great job, her cool look also got a lot of love - especially the chic messy ponytail, which she styled with a bow. Luckily, her hair stylist shared the secrets to the ‘do, including all the products she used - which means we’ll definitely be trying it for ourselves!

Stylist The Mane Style shared a picture of the look on Instagram, captioning it: “Power Pony. Stay tuned for @loveisland after sun tonight at 10pm.”

She used a selection of must-have hair products to create the textured look, and luckily you can shop them now to try the messy look at home. Judging by the selection of curling tongs, dry shampoo and cult surf spray, the key to this look is volume.

SHOP THE PRODUCTS

Bumble and Bumble surf spray, £22, Lookfantastic

Colour WOW hairspray, £11, Lookfantastic

Redken Rough Clay, £11.41, Amazon

ghd Classic Curl tong, £95.99, Amazon

Laura is buzzing today after two million people tuned in to see her present the live show. She shared a story on her Instagram page, writing “Gobsmacked”.

Laura has taken over from previous host Caroline Flack, and fans are already loving having her on screens. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Already I much prefer Laura Whitmore. She seems way more friendly, like a pal talking to people on her same level," while another added: "I know it's been 20 seconds but I’m massively obsessed with Laura Whitmore already." Fans also even suggested that the narrator of the show, Iain Stirling, who is dating Laura, should host the show with her. One person wrote: "Now that we have Laura Whitmore presenting, can we have Iain Stirling actually come on the show to present with her. Like, imagine them giving couple advice to the islanders."

Can’t wait to see more of her!

