Love Island fans deliver verdict on show's new host Laura Whitmore

The much anticipated winter edition of Love Island finally premiered on Sunday night, and revealed the many changes to the show's format with a new villa, and new bunch of contestants and a new host. Laura Whitmore, who took over the presenting job from Caroline Flack following her arrest back in December, made her debut in the villa looking stunning in a lilac playsuit – and was an instant hit with the viewers.

Laura was a hit with viewers

Taking to social media to discuss the star, one person wrote: "Already I much prefer Laura Whitmore. She seems way more friendly, like a pal talking to people on her same level," while another added: "I know it's been 20 seconds but I’m massively obsessed with Laura Whitmore already." Fans also even suggested that the narrator of the show, Iain Stirling, who is dating Laura, should host the show with her. One person wrote: "Now that we have Laura Whitmore presenting, can we have Iain Stirling actually come on the show to present with her. Like, imagine them giving couple advice to the islanders."

READ: Inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's stylish London home

WATCH: Hello! does Love Island: Contestant Transformation

While the reaction was most positive towards Laura, not everyone was on board with the new host. One person tweeted: "Laura Whitmore is alright, no hate but she just doesn't have that same presence as Caroline." Another person added: "It should have been Maya Jama not Laura Whitmore."

READ: Love Island's Laura Whitmore stuns viewers in a plunging floral playsuit

The first episode saw the new group of contestants 'couple up' for the very first time, providing us with the very first villa couples. Fans already had their opinions on their favourite couples, with plenty of people telling Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie to ditch her partner, Connor, after he told her off for a joking. One person wrote: "Sophie needs to get rid of Connor ASAP, he’s already getting moody with her for having a bit of a laugh even though they are still basically strangers." Another fan replied: "Agreed! Why on earth did he get all annoyed?"