Kate Garraway and her fellow campmates faced all manner of horrors on I'm A Celebrity - but perhaps one of the most daunting aspects to jungle life was the outdoor shower. Kate, who ended the 2019 series in fourth place, has now revealed that a number of celebs chose to block the cameras when they showered, to enable them to wash in private. The Good Morning Britain presenter told the Sun that she, Nadine Coyle and winner Jacqueline Jossa made a pact because they were "embarrassed" and "nervous" at the prospect of showering in front of the nation. But, she said, they started to cave about two weeks into the competition. "It started off us trying to block each other in the shower," the 52-year-old said. "But by the end, you're just rubbing away and shaving. You think, 'I'm never going in that shower. It's too embarrassing', but it is the only way to wash. So at some point, you've got to go it."

Mum-of-two Kate continued: "There's nowhere to hide. There's one or two cameras you can see. You've either go to get really, really, really smelly, or you have to just go for it and realise that actually everybody's nervous. I don't even like getting changed in front of close friends, so you do speak to yourself and go, 'What am I going to do?' I had a big black costume, which instantly got covered in cockroaches and fish guts, it smelt so bad. You've got Caitlyn Jenner in there, and then you think if she's brave enough to shower then, you know, then we'll all get in."

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa just made I'm A Celebrity history - find out why

After three weeks in the jungle, Kate enjoyed an emotional reunion with her two children, Darcey and William, at the weekend. The TV star took to Instagram to share a series of photos, including one showing her sitting with her family, including husband Derek Draper. "Mummy is finally home," she simply wrote in the caption.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity: how much are this year's contestants being paid?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.