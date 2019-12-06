Kate Garraway got emotional in Thursday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity, after receiving a heartfelt letter from her husband Derek Draper and their children, Darcey and Bill. The Good Morning Britain star said it was "so lovely" to receive the message from home, after three weeks apart from her family.

The letter from Kate's family said: "We already know you are the nicest, kindest, strongest woman in the world and now the whole country knows it too. We are having a brilliant time with the other friends and family so don’t worry about us. But there is a hole in the bed, and in our hearts, where you belong. Keep being the you we know and love so much we are the proudest family in the universe." Responding to the letter, Kate said: "I think as a mum and a wife you do worry so it was so lovely to hear they're proud of me."

The 52-year-old wasn't the only campmate who ended up in tears after receiving their letter from their loved ones. Roman Kemp said his letter from girlfriend Sophie was "one of the best moments of my life" and something he'll "never forget".

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Jossa reflected on how much her time in the jungle had changed her after receiving her letter from her husband Dan Osborne on behalf of himself and their two young daughters. Dan told Jacqueline his days "aren't complete without you in them", adding: "I miss my wife like mad, I can't wait to see that pretty face."

The former EastEnders star said: "That letter for me, them words, is what I needed. It’s really hard being in a jungle away from your family, away from your kids. I’ve learnt a lot about myself on this journey."

