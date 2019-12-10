Kate Garraway has revealed the lengths that the I'm a Celebrity production team goes to to prevent disruption to the local environment. On Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain host shared a snap of the ITV team picking up every piece of confetti, and added the caption: "Now the clean-up begins. The I’m A Celebrity crew make sure every scrap of confetti is cleared up so there is no pollution to the jungle – it will be as if we have never been there – as it should be."

Needless to say, the mother-of-two's followers were impressed with the efforts, and took to the comment section of the TV star's post to say so. One simply wrote: "That's amazing," while another added: "100% respect for the I'm a Celebrity crew and yourself."

This isn’t the first I'm a Celebrity secret that the 52-year-old has spilled this week. Speaking to The Sun, Kate revealed that one of the most daunting aspects to jungle life was the outdoor shower. She added that a number of celebs chose to block the cameras when they showered, to enable them to wash in private.

Kate added that she made a pact with Jacqueline Jossa – who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday – that they would block each other from cameras when they were washing. However, by the end of the show, neither were as concerned about the lack of privacy.

The doting mum explained: "It started off us trying to block each other in the shower, but by the end, you're just rubbing away and shaving. You think, 'I'm never going in that shower. It's too embarrassing', but it is the only way to wash. So at some point, you've got to go it."

Kate finished in fourth place on this year's I'm a Celebrity and proved herself to be a firm fan favourite.

