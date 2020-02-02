Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret has sensationally quit the show ahead of Sunday night's live programme. The American shocked viewers two weeks ago when host Holly Willoughby announced that Caprice and her partner Hamish Gaman would not be performing together as they had parted ways. Caprice returned to the show last weekend, dancing with a new partner, Swiss champion Oscar Peter, although the studio audience greeted the pair with a mix of cheers and boos. Rumours that the star didn't want to return were confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Caprice's spokesperson told HELLO! Online: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing on Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons. Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family." On Saturday, the 48-year-old's former partner Hamish shared a text screenshot to Twitter in which he expressed his feelings about the events of the last couple of weeks.

The skater posted: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times. Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all they can to support me. I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now." Neither Hamish nor Caprice has yet addressed the reasons for their split, and ITV has likewise remained silent on the issue.

When Holly announced that they would no longer skate together, she simply said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

