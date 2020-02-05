Molly McFadden, the daughter of Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden, has revealed that she is applying to be a contestant on Love Island. Speaking to fans on Instagram, the 18-year-old replied to a follower who said: "You look like you've had your lips done! You've been watching too much Love Island!" Molly replied: "Deffo applying for next year."

It's safe to say that mum Kerry would be happy to see her daughter in the villa. Speaking in her New! magazine column, the former Atomic Kitten star confirmed: "It wouldn't bother me in the slightest if my Molly or Lilly wanted to give it [Love Island] a go. I'd actively encourage it! Get on the telly, make a fortune and buy me a house please, girls!" Molly has amassed more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, so she'd certainly be an excellent choice for the show.

Molly made the revelation on Instagram

Producers for the hit ITV2 competition recruit islanders in a few ways, and asked that budding Winter Love Island contestants were "exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks from January 2020" and considered themselves a "vibrant single from across the UK".

Molly is close to her mum

In return, the application page stated that successful islanders could expect to "spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another," adding that "to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island".

A winter version of the show isn't the only 2020 shakeup. Love Island also had a brand new presenter this year after Caroline Flack announced she would be stepping down from her role. Laura Whitmore took up the reigns, and the Irish beauty has so far left fans impressed with her presenting skills and quick wit – not to mention her incredible style credentials!

