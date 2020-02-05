She might be currently in the Love Island villa soaking up the South African sun with her fellow contestants, but when Paige Turley is back on home turf, she resides in West Lothian, Scotland. And while we bet the weather is a little better in South Africa, Paige's house is certainly homely. From her brightly-coloured kitchen to her own music studio, take a look at the 22-year-old's home below…

WATCH: See inside the Love Island villa with Laura Whitmore

In one Instagram picture Paige looks super glam and ready for a night out on the town. In the background, a gorgeous stone fireplace can be seen, complete with ornate vases and candles. We particularly love the stylish monochrome rug that can also be seen. Neutral colours is clearly Paige's style.

MORE: Paige Turley: inside the Love Island star's relationship with Lewis Capaldi

In this post, the singer's bright outfit stands out perfectly in front of her light grey walls and gloss-white doors. The dark wooden floors add extra chic.

The black and grey theme continues into Paige's bedroom which can be seen in this picture. The 22-year-old takes a gorgeous mirror selfie which shows off her cute "love" table ornaments and pretty heart-shaped wall hangings. The bedding is also perfectly in keeping with the monochrome theme.

MORE: 5 facts you need to know about Love Island's Callum Jones

It's well known that Paige has a passion for music. In 2014, the Love Islander auditioned for Britain's Got Talent and showcased her singing talent. And it's clear the talented reality star has kept up her passion. To this day, the blonde beauty performs at open mic nights and different gigs across the country. In this post on her Instagram, Paige can be seen working hard in her music room complete with scattered vinyl records, mixed desks and a record player.

The kitchen is another stylish room in Paige's home. The wooden floors, vinyl gloss cabinets (complete with lights underneath) and black marble surfaces give the kitchen a chic finish.

A pop of colour is added by the lime-green feature walls, and a green and black blind to match. We love it!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.