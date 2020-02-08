It has been revealed that Dancing on Ice is planning a 'celebration' for host Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay on Friday. The Sun reported that the DOI team want to ensure that the This Morning host knows how much they support him and just how proud they are of him. The paper explained: "Phillip is a huge part of the Dancing on Ice team and they want him to know they are there for him 100 per cent. The cast are ridiculously proud of him. They will definitely be there to support him at the live show on Sunday and raise a glass to him. It’s nothing but love and hugs as he is a massive part of the family, so this is major."

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman also confirmed that team DOI is proud of Philip, writing on Instagram: "So proud of you and your family Phillip. Welcome to your truth and authentic self. The nation loves you for who you are! You are @schofe Can’t wait to hug you and don’t worry we got your back we are #LGBTQ+ strong welcome to the family. JB."

Phillip has been met with nothing but love and support after he announced on Friday that he is gay. The This Morning star issued a candid statement on Instagram, just moments before appearing on the ITV show alongside his best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby. Shortly after sharing his statement on the official This Morning social media accounts, Phillip's fellow co-stars and celebrities from TV praised his decision to share his news with the public.

Dr Ranji commented: "Love you so much Phil! We will always be utterly proud of you!" This Morning's royal correspondent Camilla Tominey added: "To thine own self be true - huge respect to @Schofe for his brave and honest announcement @thismorning Great show, great team - proud to be a part of it." Gok Wan wrote: "So much love to you @Schofe such bravery xxxxx," and Phil's Dancing on Ice co-star Ian 'H' Watkins penned on Twitter: "Bravo Phillip for your honesty... Coming out is difficult but your family, friends, and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self... I’m proud of your bravery... Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our allies will keep you safe xx."

